MLB All-Star Mysteriously Vanishes Before Game

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte’s whereabouts are unknown after he failed to show up for Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. “All I know is that he’s dealing with a personal issue,” team manager Torey Lovullo said following the second baseman’s no-show. “He was put on the restricted list. That’s as much as I know right now. I’m sure in time, we’ll start to uncover some information.” The three-time All-Star, who is from the Dominican Republic, traveled with the Diamondbacks to Boston for the three-game series, though his current location is unknown. Diamondbacks shortstop and good friend of Marte’s, Gerard Perdomo, also spoke out on his teammate’s unknown departure. “I don’t know anything,” Perdomo, 26, told reporters. “I didn’t see him here, and we haven’t talked yet. At the end of the day, we are a family, and we’re going to support everybody, no matter what.” Marte, 32, wears jersey #4 for the Diamondbacks, where he has been a key player since joining the team in 2017. Marte was placed on the restricted list after his Arizona home was broken into last season, after which he briefly returned to the Dominican Republic.