MLB Commentator Apologizes for Slavery Reference During Game
‘POOR CHOICE OF WORDS’
An MLB broadcaster apologized Friday evening for referencing slavery in an attempt to compliment a player on the Chicago White Sox. When Yoán Moncada stepped up to the plate, Jim Kaat’s co-announcer recalled that the first time he had seen Moncada play, he asked the Baltimore Orioles, “Can we have one of those?” Kaat quickly replied, “Get a 40-acre field full of them.” He apologized in the fifth inning of the game, saying: “When Yoan Moncada was at the plate in an attempt to compliment the great player, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in an insensitive and hurtful remark. And I’m sorry.”