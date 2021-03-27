MLB Players Mull Pulling All-Star Game From Georgia Over Voter Suppression Bill
RETALITATION
The Major League Baseball Players Association will discuss moving the 91st All-Star Game out of Atlanta in retaliation after the state passed a new bill restricting voting rights. The law, pushed through by the GOP state legislature on Thursday, will disproportionately affect minority voters and was dubbed “un-American” by President Joe Biden and “Jim Crow 2.0” by voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. The topic of relocating the game needs to be discussed with MLB officials but players “look forward to having that conversation,” Tony Clark, executive director of the Players Association, told the Boston Globe. All-Star sports games have been relocated in the past. In 2016, the NBA moved its All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, after a state bill restricted discrimination protections.