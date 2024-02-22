MLB Execs Defend New Jerseys Despite Outcry From Players and Fans
JERSEYGATE
MLB executives have finally addressed the outcry surrounding the league’s new jerseys produced by Fanatics this year, but it’s likely not the response many fans were hoping for. Instead, Denis Nolan, the senior vice president of global consumer products for MLB, told MLB.com that complaints about the jersey tops appearing cheap—and their pants being see-through—is a non-issue, and that the jerseys were created with years of player feedback in mind. Stephen Roche, another MLB executive, also defended the jerseys, claiming they’re of higher quality than past seasons. “For the first time, we had a uniform where all the colors matched exactly with the hats and the on-field colors,” he said. “They had always been close, but they weren’t exact.” Those comments don’t appear to align with what players have reported. The Cincinnati Inquirer reported that Nike sent at least one tailor to the Reds in an attempt to address design issues, and players on the Atlanta Braves said the new designs have “awkward” sleeves, The Athletic reported. Many fans have pointed out that the lettering on the back of jerseys are inconsistent, and that new see-through pants make it appear as if some players are wearing diapers.