MLB Hall of Famer Tom Seaver Dies at 75 After Battle With Dementia and COVID-19
R.I.P.
Tom Seaver, a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the best-known New York Mets of all time, has died. He was 75. The Major League Baseball legend had suffered from Lewy body dementia for many years and had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. His wife, Nancy, and daughters, Sarah and Anne, told the Hall of Fame, “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away. We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.” They were with Seaver when he died at their home in Calistoga, California. Seaver played in the major leagues for nearly two decades, winning the World Series in 1969 with the “Miracle Mets” and the Cy Young Award three times. He was a 13-time All Star. The Mets retired his No. 41 jersey in 1988. He later worked as an announcer. The team issued a statement Wednesday: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Mets Legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver.”