MLB Investigators Conducting Multiple Inquiries in Trevor Bauer Case: Report
SEEKING ANSWERS
Major League Baseball investigators are probing Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s past for possible other incidents after he was accused of sexual assault, ESPN reports. Investigators are reportedly trying to speak to the woman who got a restraining order last week against Bauer. The woman accused Bauer of strangling her to the point of unconsciousness and punching her in the face during sex multiple times. Bauer has denied the allegations. The Cy Young Award winner is under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department, and the case is expected to be sent to the district attorney’s office. After the accusations, Bauer was placed on an administrative leave that is scheduled to end in five days, though such leaves often get extended indefinitely.