These MLB-Themed Smartwatch Bands Are A True Catch For Baseball Fans–and Dads Everywhere
WRIST PERFECT
My dad is the biggest Boston Red Sox fan I know–which maybe isn’t saying a lot, being from New York and all, where the Sox fanbase is few and far between compared to the state fave Mets and Yankees, but it’s a major reason why this smartwatch caught my eye. (Dad, if you’re reading this, no you aren’t. Spoiler warning.) MLB season bats off next week, and Father’s Day will be here before we know it. Typically, my mind shuffles between buying another The Office-themed shirt or sports-themed kitchen appliance. However, this collection from MobyFox and MLB aces out all its rivals, and I feel like I’ve struck gold (as far as gift-giving for my dad goes).
Officially licensed by the MLB, the collaboration features all 30 MLB teams. Now your dad or husband or favorite outdoorsy and sports-loving person can go hiking with their smartwatch fastened with team pride, or have a new thing for someone to compliment in an uncomfortable small-talk situation. The bands are high quality and made with sweat and UV-resistant silicone, and each band features an easter egg–like fun little inside joke curveballs–unique to each team that your gift recipient is bound to enjoy. The band is compatible with every Apple series smartwatch, as well as Android and Samsung smartwatches with a 22mm pin. Whether it’s for a birthday or Father’s Day or just because, one thing’s for sure–this smartwatch band is a walk in–or, rather, knock-out-of–the park gift that you could for sure call a home run.
Mobyfox x MLB
