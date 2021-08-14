MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Was Subject of Another Protective Order in 2020
A PATTERN?
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, already on leave over a sexual-assault allegation, had a restraining order against him last year from a different woman, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
An Ohio woman filed the order in June 2020, alleging Bauer repeatedly threatened her and physically assaulted her. During one 2017 incident at the ballplayer’s apartment, when the woman tried to show police photos of the violence, they instead arrested her for underage drinking, according to sealed court records. The impetus for the restraining order, however, was threatening texts Bauer allegedly sent her, including one: “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone, and that’s what would happen if I saw you again.”
Bauer denied the allegations in a tweet: “This is a continuation by the woman and her attorneys to make good on their threats to harm me by perpetuating a false narrative,” he wrote. “This has been a game to her from the beginning but my life is not a game and I won’t stand by idly and allow this conduct to continue.”
Bauer was placed on leave in June while Major League Baseball investigates the allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman earlier this year. The star pitcher signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February—the highest-paying single-season contract in league history.