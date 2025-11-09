MLB Pitchers Indicted in Sports Betting Sting

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, who led the league from 1989 to 2006, has died at the age of 84. “Paul was the ultimate steward of the game — tall in stature, humble in presence, and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL,” current commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. Tagliabue died from heart failure in Chevy Chase, Maryland. He also had Parkinson’s disease. During his 17 years as commissioner, Tagliabue added billions of dollars to the league’s revenues, and by the time he left, more than two-thirds of the NFL’s 32 teams were playing in or building stadiums that hadn’t existed at the start of his tenure. He also implemented one of the strongest substance abuse policies in any major sport. In one of his most well-known moments, Tagliabue called off NFL games after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, writing in his memoir that he knew he could “not support playing any games on that weekend.” During a speech after he was elected as a contributor to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Tagliabue said, “In examining what makes the NFL so compelling, I always return to the players who make the game what it is.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Former NFL Commissioner Dies at 84SPORTS LEGACYPaul Tagliabue died from heart failure.
- 2MLB Pitchers Indicted in Sports Betting StingWILD PITCHLuis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase are accused of rigging pitching props.
Shop with ScoutedHydrow’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Live—Score $500 OffDON’T MISS THE BOATFounded by rowers, Hydrow offers a truly immersive fitness experience with workouts led by Olympians and world-class athletes.
- 3Top Director and CEO Resign Over Trump Documentary BREAKINGThe BBC documentary allegedly altered Trump’s speech.
- 4Cops Called to Kris Jenner’s Birthday Bash at Bezos’ HouseOVER THE TOPThe 70-year-old celebrated her birthday in decidedly loud style.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scand Recliner Uses Zero Gravity to Reduce StressWEIGHTLESSThe new Stressless Adam recliner is designed to be your go-to spot for relaxation.
- 5Confused Trump, 79, Blasts Out Satirical Website’s StoryHOOK, LINE AND SINKERThe satirical website has a prominent warning on its website: “Everything on this website is fiction.”
- 6Most Young Americans Say They Want Out of the U.S.AMERICAN DREAMA new poll shows that societal divisions are taking a toll on stress levels.
- 7FBI Launches Investigation After Passenger Dies on CruiseSHOCKINGThe cruise returned to Miami on Saturday.
- 8Rapper Gets Arrested on Same Day as First Grammy NominationGOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS“Trap Soul” pioneer Rod Wave was arrested on multiple weapon and drug charges.
Shop with ScoutedThis Subscription Plan Is Changing How Men Treat Hair LossHAIR-RAISINGEach plan includes bespoke regimens that treat three distinct types of hair loss.
- 9‘Dune’ Actor, 74, Gives Health Update After Suffering Stroke‘ON OVERTIME’Stellan Skarsgård gave a rare insight into his current health condition after falling ill in 2022.
- 10Student, 19, Found Dead a Week After Vanishing on HalloweenGONE TOO SOONCollege freshman Owen Tillman Kenney died by suicide on Oct. 31.
MLB Pitchers Indicted in Sports Betting Sting
Cleveland Guardians pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase have been indicted on charges related to a sports betting conspiracy scheme. The pitchers, who were placed on leave by MLB in July as they were being investigated, are accused of conspiring with bettors on proposition bets related to what pitches they would throw. “The defendants agreed in advance with co-conspirators to throw specific types and speeds of pitches, and their co-conspirators used that inside information to place wagers on those bets,” reads the indictment. In one instance, Clase allegedly tried to intentionally throw a ball but the batter swung, resulting in a strike. A bettor allegedly texted Clase a GIF of a man hanging himself with toilet paper. Clase replied with a GIF of a “sad puppy dog face.” Clase, the Guardians’ closer, had allegedly been part of the scheme since 2023, and Ortiz allegedly joined in June of this year. Clase and Ortiz are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery, and money laundering conspiracy. The pair could face 65 years in prison if convicted of all charges.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Between work, maintaining a social life, and trying to get enough sleep, finding time to exercise can be a challenge. Naturally, when you finally do have time, you want every minute to count. Rowing engages 86 percent of your muscles, making it one of the most efficient full-body workouts—ideal for busy lifestyles or when you just want to get your workout over with. Unless you happen to live near a lake, a rowing machine is your best bet, and now’s the perfect time to invest. Right now, Hydrow is running a pre–Black Friday sale where you can save $500 on the Hydrow Origin Rower and $150 on the Hydrow Wave Rower for a limited time.
The Hydrow Origin Rower is where it all started, featuring patented technology that recreates the rhythmic feel of rowing on water. The Hydrow Wave Rower takes it further, with an intelligent training system that tracks your performance in real time.
If you want to take your training to the next level, consider upgrading with the Hydrow Membership. Your subscription provides one-on-one instruction, personalized workouts tailored to your performance, and immersive, on-the-water sessions led by world-class athletes and Olympians.
On top of that, your membership also unlocks over 5,000 workouts across HIIT, circuit training, yoga, and Pilates—ensuring a well-rounded fitness routine that fits any schedule. The best part? You can score even more savings when you use the code BEAST at checkout: BEAST, which will bring the total savings to: $550 off the Hydrow Origin Rower and $200 off the Hydrow Wave Rower.
The Director-General and the CEO at the BBC have both resigned following criticism over an edit of President Donald Trump’s speech in a documentary about him. “Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as Director-General I have to take ultimate responsibility,“ said Tim Davie, the Director-General since 2020, in a statement announcing his resignation after 20 years with the network. Meanwhile, BBC News CEO Deborah Turness said the ongoing controversy over the Trump documentary “is causing damage to the BBC — an institution that I love.” The resignations follow a report by The Telegraph on Tuesday that revealed the BBC “completely misled” viewers by editing a speech made by Trump to make it sound as if he encouraged the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. Documents obtained by the outlet, which have also circulated among UK government departments, claimed that the BBC’s senior executives and chairman ignored complaints made by the organization’s watchdog. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to immediately celebrate the resignations on X, saying the Telegraph exposé was like a “shot” and the resignations are a “chaser.”
Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday at Jeff Bezos’ and Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills estate on Saturday, and TMZ reports that police were called to the star-studded party. According to the outlet, officers visited the estate twice: first to issue a warning to security over loud noise complaints, and later after learning that fake hedges were blocking the street outside the property without a permit. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jenner’s representatives for comment. The businesswoman and manager celebrated her birthday alongside famous names, including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as her well-known children. According to TMZ, Bruno Mars performed at the James Bond–themed party, which led to the noise complaints. Despite reports that police were called, a source told PEOPLE that the party was “everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous, and full of love from her family.” The source added, “It was obvious that she had the best night.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s no escaping it—it’s an increasingly overstimulating time to be alive. That means it isn’t always easy to come down to zero (or even a 10, for that matter) after a long day of work... or even just watching the news. That struggle inspired Nordic furniture company, Stressless, to mark its first foray into zero-gravity seating. The Stressless Adam recliner is the perfect combination of function and style. The concept is based on NASA’s findings that in a weightless environment, the body naturally floats in a relaxed, neutral position with minimal stress on muscles and joints.
Inspired by the nature and elements of the Norwegian landscape, this recliner creates a place to disconnect from your surroundings—to rest, recover, and fully recharge. Each Stressless piece is assembled by hand, with the aid of the most sophisticated technology available in furniture manufacturing. It is the latest evolution of Stressless’ main goal: to create the most comfortable seating experience ever. Visit Stressless’s website to find a local dealer and see what zero-gravity relaxation is all about.
President Donald Trump, 79, enthusiastically shared a screenshot on Sunday from a website that has clearly labeled its content as complete and utter fiction. “WOW!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, accompanied by a screenshot of a post that read: “DOGE halts yearly payment of $2.5 million to Barack Obama for “royalties linked to Obamacare.’ Obama has collected this payment since 2010, for a total of $40 million in taxpayer dollars’.” This is indeed completely false—something the current president did not disclose when he posted it. The source of the story, the Dunning-Kruger Times, has a pretty clear explanation on its site. “Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real,” a disclaimer from the outlet reads. “If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical.”
A new poll conducted on behalf of the American Psychological Association (APA) found that the majority of adult Americans have considered leaving the country. The Stress in America 2025 survey found that among young adults aged 18 to 34, 63 percent reported considering relocation to another country due to the state of the nation. Among parents, 53 percent reported having considered the same. The survey also found that societal division—previously studied in a survey by Siena University and The New York Times and found to be too far gone to overcome—has deepened loneliness and emotional strain. Around 76 percent of the 3,199 adults surveyed said the future of the nation is a source of stress. When asked to select words that represent America, respondents chose words such as “corruption,” “opportunity,” “division,” “fear,” but also “hope” and “freedom.” Despite these stresses, most respondents reported strong resilience: 84 percent said they believe they can build a good life despite challenges, and 73 percent of adults expressed confidence in their ability to influence the country’s future positively.
The FBI is investigating the death of a passenger who died aboard a cruise ship that returned to Miami on Saturday. The passenger was traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon, a cruise ship that sails to the Caribbean and has a capacity of around 4,000 passengers. The ship returned to PortMiami as scheduled. “Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement to the Daily Beast. An FBI Miami spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that agents responded to the scene and said no further information is available due to the ongoing investigation. In July, Euvelester Villarreal Jr., 48, died aboard a different Carnival ship, the Carnival Dream. That investigation was also referred to the FBI, which the cruise line said is “standard practice” when deaths occur on ships. An internal investigation into Villarreal’s death indicated that he died of natural causes. No further personal details or information about the cause of death of the passenger who died aboard the Carnival Horizon have been released at this time.
Florida rapper Rod Wave was awarded his first Grammy nomination on Friday—just hours before he was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, on multiple weapon and drug charges. According to TMZ, Wave was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on four charges and taken into custody where he remained until he was released on Saturday. It is unclear what prompted the arrest but the 27-year-old’s attorneys have said the musician was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested.” “The arresting officer belongs to the Atlanta Police Department’s controversial Crime Suppression Unit—a group known for its aggressive tactics and emphasis on high arrest numbers rather than genuine public safety,” Wave’s legal team told TMZ. Wave, who was born Rodarius Marcell Green, has 7.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His Grammy nomination came in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for his song “Sinners,” which was penned for the Ryan Coogler-directed film of the same name starring Michael B. Jordan. The “Leavin” singer is about to embark on his Redemption Experience Tour next month. An attorney for Wave said that his client had already appeared in court and was released on an $8,000 bond.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Hair Loss is natural—in fact, male pattern baldness is a common condition. According to Keeps, it affects two out of every three men by age 35. Despite that prevalence, finding a treatment to address hair thinning isn’t one-size-fits-all. That’s what sets Keeps apart. Keeps is a 100 percent online subscription service that offers personalized and clinically proven hair thinning treatments, formulated to help you reclaim control of your hair journey. Whether you want to rock hair or no hair, Keeps believes you should be the one to decide.
Keeps recommends three popular plans for treating specific types of hair loss: a topical treatment for thinning at the crown, an oral treatment for a receding hairline, and a combination of topical and oral treatments for overall thinning.
If you aren’t sure what plan to choose, Keeps also has a quiz to help you identify the best program for you. Keeps offers professional care for hair loss from the comfort of your home, without ever visiting a doctor’s office or pharmacy. Treatments arrive in discreet packaging right at your door, making it convenient and simple.
Plus, Keep’s onboarding process is streamlined and quick—forget having to wait months to see an expert in person. To get started, complete an online consultation, and a licensed clinician will match you with a treatment plan tailored to address your hair loss concerns. Right now, Keeps is offering discounts on plans here.
Emmy-nominated actor Stellan Skarsgård has a rare glimpse into his health, three years after a stroke saw him struggle to continue working while filming Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. The 74-year-old Swedish star spoke at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Joachim Trier’s critically acclaimed Sentimental Value, telling People that he is “good” but has had to adjust as he can no longer memorize his lines. The workaround—having dialogue fed through an earpiece—is “not as easy as you’d think,” he added. “It sounds like, ‘Oh, yeah. He just listens to his dialogue and assesses it,’ but... the rhythm of the scene has to be as if he wasn’t there, the voice in the ear,” he explains. “So he has to say his lines very fast and very neutral and on top of my co-worker’s lines.” The Mamma Mia! actor has eight children, including actors Alexander and Bill Skarsgård, and is best known for films including Breaking the Waves, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and Good Will Hunting. While the stroke didn’t slow him down—he finished Dune and the Disney+ TV series, Andor—Skarsgård told Vulture that he feels “a little more like I live under the sword now” following the health scare. “I’ve lived a naughty life. And I’m 74, which is already on overtime.”
The body of missing South Carolina college freshman Owen Tillman Kenney was discovered a week after he was last seen on Halloween. Kenney, 19, was found by police on Saturday morning after officers responded to reports of a “body in the water near Patriots Point,” People reported. The College of Charleston student was first reported missing on Nov. 1. Five days later, police confirmed Kenney “took his own life after walking onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway” at 3:49 a.m. on Oct. 31. “I would like to thank everyone who took part in the effort to get Owen back to his family,” Charleston Police Chief Chito Walker said. “We hope this recovery brings some measure of closure to a family experiencing unimaginable loss. We ask that everyone continue to respect the privacy of the Kenney family during this difficult time.” A New Jersey native, Kenney graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, N.J., in 2024.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org24/7.