    MLB Probing Viral Social Media Claims About Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco

    ‘SPECULATION’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco reacts after hitting a walkoff home run in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field on Aug. 11, 2023.

    Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

    Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts about Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco alleging that he had been in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, the Rays said in a statement Sunday night. The posts about the All-Star athlete, 22, started circulating on Twitter earlier in the day. “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays’ statement read. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” Franco did not play during the Rays’ 9-2 loss against the Cleveland Guardians, though Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco’s absence was “just a day off.” “I’m aware of the speculation,” Cash said when asked about the allegations after the game. “I’m not going to comment any further on that.”

