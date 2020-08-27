CHEAT SHEET
MLB: We ‘Respect’ Player Walkouts Over Kenosha Police Shooting of Black Man
‘WE WILL BE ALLIES’
Major League Baseball on Wednesday night backed players who staged a walkout to protest the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Given the pain in the communities of Wisconsin and beyond following the shooting of Jacob Blake, we respect the decisions of a number of players not to play tonight. Major League Baseball remains united for change in our society and we will be allies in the fight to end racism and justice,” the organization said in a statement. Three MLB games—the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the Cincinnati Reds, the San Diego Padres vs. the Seattle Mariners, and the San Francisco Giants vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers—were postponed in Wednesday night’s cascade of wildcat strikes.