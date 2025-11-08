MLB Star Announces Death of Baby Daughter
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla shared the devastating news on Friday that their first child, daughter Sterling Sol Vesia, was stillborn. In a post on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Sterling Sol Vesia. Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday, October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.” The couple went on to thank the Dodgers, their baseball family and their fans for their support, writing, “We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.” They also thanked the medical staff at Cedars Sinai, adding, “Every person we came across was truly so incredible.” Prior to Game 7 of the World Series on Nov. 1, which saw the Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, the team issued a statement announcing that Vesia would not be playing due to a “deeply personal family matter.” The team’s statement added, “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”