MLB Star Detained by Immigration at Airport
San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after arriving without the required travel documents, according to a statement from Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s office shared by multiple news outlets. The issue stemmed from paperwork Lee had inadvertently left behind in South Korea and was resolved the same day, allowing him to continue his trip. Lee was en route to Northern California to appear at the Giants’ FanFest event in San Ramon, one of several preseason stops with fans. Pelosi’s office said she coordinated with the Giants, congressional offices, and federal officials to help clear the matter. In a statement, the Giants described the incident as a short-lived travel issue that was quickly addressed by authorities. Lee, 27, is entering his third season with San Francisco after signing a six-year, $113 million deal in 2023. The team starts spring training next month in Arizona, with Lee also slated to play in the World Baseball Classic this March.