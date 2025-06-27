MLB Star Reveals What Fan Said About His Dead Mom That Made Him Cry
MLB star Ketel Marte has revealed what a heartless fan said about his dead mother that left him sobbing. The Diamondbacks’ second baseman, whose mother died in a car crash in 2017, said that the fan yelled, “I sent your mom a text last night.” After the incident during the seventh inning of the Snakes’ 4-1 win over the White Sox, Marte could be seen crying on the field. Manager Torey Lovullo draped his arm around the 31-year-old during a subsequent pitching change, and Marte has received an outpouring of support from baseball fans and fellow players. The 22-year-old fan who made the comments was removed from the stands immediately, and MLB banned him from all league parks indefinitely on Wednesday. Marte noted on the “Danny Beisbol” podcast that he had never heard a heckler mention his late mother before, and that the comment stung even more because he was in Chicago when he learned of her death. Marte’s mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017, according to ESPN, during his first season with the Diamondbacks. Marte finished third in the National League MVP voting last season, and he is hitting .313 this season so far.