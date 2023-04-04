Angels’ Anthony Rendon Slapped With 4-Game Suspension After Attacking Fan
‘IT SUCKED’
Anthony Rendon, the third baseman for the Los Angeles Angels, will be benched for four games over a heated altercation with an Oakland A’s fan last week, Major League Baseball said Monday. Rendon was initially handed a five-game suspension, but it was reduced to four in a settlement after the athlete agreed to drop a threat to appeal. He was also fined an undisclosed amount, according to ESPN. In footage of the Thursday night exchange that circulated on social media, Rendon can be seen grabbing at the fan’s shirt and swiping at him after the Angels’ 2-1 loss to the A’s. “What’d you say? Yeah, you called me bitch, huh?” the slugger can be heard asking. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Rendon said, “It sucked. My emotions got the best of me. I’m usually pretty good about interacting with fans... have fun with it. But the gentleman [and I], we spoke on the phone, and we both apologized about what had happened. And so we’re both ready to move forward.”