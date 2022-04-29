Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Suspended Over Sexual Assault Claims
BENCHED
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday was suspended for two seasons by Major League Baseball over sexual assault allegations, benching the star player for up to 324 games. “In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy,” Bauer tweeted Friday after MLB’s announcement. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.” In a lawsuit filed earlier this week, Bauer claimed his accuser, a San Diego woman, had mounted a “malicious campaign” to smear him, denying “that he engaged in anal sex with the woman, punched her in the face, stomach or vagina, or scratched her on her cheek or on her back, as the woman said,” The Los Angeles Times reported. Bauer’s alleged victim said she woke up the day after the encounter with two black eyes, a swollen jaw and cheekbones, a split upper lip, black bruising over the top of her vagina, and multiple bruises on her right buttock, according to ESPN, which said she previously admitted to consenting to letting Bauer choke her unconscious. Bauer has not been charged criminally over the allegations.