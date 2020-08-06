MLB Tells Players: Wear a Mask or Be Suspended All Season
PLAYING HARDBALL
Major League Baseball has told all of its clubs that, if they fail to follow guidance to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, players and staff could be banned for the rest of the season. MLB is trying to deal with a scheduling nightmare after 33 members of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to stop the outbreaks from getting any worse, the league said it will hire officials to watch clubhouses and team hotels to make sure there are no further violations. A memo sent to clubs said: “Any covered individuals—whether players or club staff—who are found to have repeatedly or flagrantly violated the protocols, including refusing to wear a face covering when required and reminded to do so, risks being prohibited from further participation in the 2020 season and postseason.” Players and staff must now wear masks at “all times” when in public unless they are actively playing on the field.