MLB to Players: Stop Taking Gas-Station Sexual-Enhancement Pills
Major League Baseball told players on Monday to stop consuming over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills, warning that such pills could contain prohibited substances. According to ESPN, the memo was sent after at least two players—who were suspended for having performance-enhancing drugs in their system—claimed they took the pills. The memo said the unregulated products, which are reportedly used often by players, pose a “very real risk for drug-tested players” because they are “contaminated” with ingredients deemed unsafe or not allowed. “We know from experience that a number of these sexual or male enhancement products... contain anabolic steroids and other prohibited substances,” the memo stated. “[W]e strongly urge players against taking any sexual or male enhancement product, from any source.” The memo then urged players who suffer from sexual performance issues to see a doctor and get prescription medication.