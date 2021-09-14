CHEAT SHEET
Video: MLB Umpire Floored by Brutal Stray Ball to the Head
This really could have been so much worse. An MLB umpire at Monday night’s St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets game was left bloodied and bruised by an absolute sickener of a stray ball to the side of his head—but, somehow, it seems that he didn’t suffer any serious injuries. The accident came from an errant throw by Mets shortstop Edmundo Sosa. It socked first base umpire Junior Valentine on his cheekbone and sent him to the ground, but he managed to remain in the game after treatment. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright said later: “That was louder than anything I’ve heard an umpire be hit... What a stud to stay in the game.” Crew chief Jerry Meals confirmed in a statement that Valentine is “doing well.”