CHEAT SHEET
‘Welcome the Dialogue’
MLK’s Daughter to Visit Facebook After Questioning Zuckerberg Speech
Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter will be visiting Facebook headquarters—after she tweaked CEO Mark Zuckerberg for invoking her father’s name while defending the company’s policies on misleading political ads. After Zuckerberg’s speech, Bernice King wrote that she would like to help Facebook “better understand the challenges” her father faced from disinformation campaigns and how they created an atmosphere for his assassination. In a call with reporters on Monday, Zuckerberg said he reached out to King after her comment and she is coming to Facebook headquarters this week—though he will miss her because he will be Washington testifying before Congress. “I certainly welcome the dialogue,” he said. “We’re going to continue working hard on fighting against hate and misinformation, and at the same time I think it’s very important that we continue to fight for a voice and free expression, too.”