Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Slaps Down Ted Cruz
SHUT IT
The youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fired back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday after the conservative Florida lawmaker invoked MLK in an attempt to condemn the NAACP’s “travel advisory” for Black Americans. On Sunday, the NAACP warned tourists visiting Florida about the state’s anti-diversity initiatives, calling Florida “hostile to Black Americans” after a recent slew of new laws. Of course, Cruz called the NAACP’s warning “bizarre” and “utterly dishonest.” Then, he implied that the NAACP of the 1950s and ‘60s was not the same organization that it is today, claimed MLK would be “ashamed” of what it’s become. King’s daughter, activist and lawyer Bernice King, swiftly shut Cruz down, responding, “What my father would be deeply concerned about is the harmful, discriminatory legislation in Florida.”