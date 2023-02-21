Dizzying New MLS Playoff Format Has Everyone Confused
TOO MUCH
Major League Soccer announced an overhaul to its playoff format on Tuesday that has left fans and teams alike scratching their heads. The changes include an increase in playoff teams to 18, as well as the introduction of a single-elimination “wild card” round that'll be followed by a best-of-3 series for the remaining teams—something unprecedented for the sport globally. After that's settled, the rest of the MLS playoffs will return to normalcy: single-elimination matches until one club remains, as was the case for the playoffs’ entirety last year. The new format guarantees at least a 50 percent increase in playoff matches—something the league insists fans should be excited for. Hundreds of fans have taken to social media to share their ire and confusion, while others—like Inter Miami coach Phil Neville—have skewered MLS for waiting until the week the season begins to make the announcement.