MLS Player Collin Martin Publicly Announces He’s Gay

Minnesota United FC midfielder Collin Martin publicly came out as gay Friday, making him the only openly gay male player in the five major U.S. professional sports leagues, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “I have been out as a gay man for many years to my family and friends, and this includes my teammates,” he wrote. “Today, I’m proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay. I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made my decision to come out publicly much easier.” Although other professional sports players like Robbie Rogers have come out in the past, they have all since retired. The U.S.’ Major League Soccer, in which Martin plays, supported him in a statement cited by the Press: “We admire Collin’s courage, and are proud of him and of the support from the soccer community.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED