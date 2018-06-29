CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    MLS Player Collin Martin Publicly Announces He’s Gay

    PROUD

    BRACE HEMMELGARN/ REUTERS

    Minnesota United FC midfielder Collin Martin publicly came out as gay Friday, making him the only openly gay male player in the five major U.S. professional sports leagues, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “I have been out as a gay man for many years to my family and friends, and this includes my teammates,” he wrote. “Today, I’m proud that my entire team and the management of Minnesota United know that I am gay. I have received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer and that has made my decision to come out publicly much easier.” Although other professional sports players like Robbie Rogers have come out in the past, they have all since retired. The U.S.’ Major League Soccer, in which Martin plays, supported him in a statement cited by the Press: “We admire Collin’s courage, and are proud of him and of the support from the soccer community.”

    Read it at The Twin Cities Pioneer Press