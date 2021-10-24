MMA Fighter Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Charged with Felony Assault, Battery After Alleged Brawl

Read it at TMZ
MMA fighter Jason Miller has now been charged with felony assault and battery, TMZ reports. Miller was allegedly involved in a fight back in September at a bar in the San Fernando Valley and was accused of cracking a man's ribs. Miller, known as ‘Mayhem’ in the MMA world, has recently had other run-ins with law enforcement; he was arrested for felony domestic violence after attacking his girlfriend. The 40-year-old ex-fighter is facing charges that could land him in jail for several years if convicted. Miller last fought in the UFC in 2012 and professionally in 2016. Other charges the embattled fighter has faced include spitting on and kicking a police officer.