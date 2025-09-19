Cheat Sheet
MMA Nepo Baby Arrested After Pummeling Pro Wrestler

SMACKDOWN
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 1:42PM EDT 
Raja Jackson
Raja Jackson Quinton "Rampage" Jackson (Facebook)

Raja Jackson has been arrested on felony assault charges after attacking pro-wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith at an Aug. 23 wrestling event. Jackson, 25, an MMA fighter and the son of former UFC light-heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, jumped into the ring during Smith’s match, tackled the wrestler, and punched him in the face about 23 times before four other wrestlers pulled him away. Smith, 39, was transported unconscious to a nearby hospital, where he remained until Sept. 2. His family later said he suffered severe head trauma, including injuries to both jaws. KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy, which hosted the match, later called the incident “a planned and agreed-upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence.” Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times that Jackson had been invited to livestream the event, but grew angry after an unexpected run-in with Smith backstage. Resurfaced footage from the livestream shows Smith smashing a can on Jackson’s head and later apologizing, explaining he’d mistaken Jackson for a fellow wrestler. Another wrestler, Andre Joel Hudson, can then be heard encouraging Jackson to give Smith a “receipt”—a wrestling term for payback—by jumping in the ring. Jackson responds, “This s--- isn’t going to be scripted.” After the incident, KnokX removed all WWE branding from its social media pages and website, while WWE removed KnokX from its online list of affiliated wrestling schools. Representatives from KnokX and WWE did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment. Jackson was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday and is now being held on a $50,000 bond.

2
‘The Da Vinci Code’ Author, 61, Engaged to Ex-Mistress, 34
CHEAT CODE
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 1:24PM EDT 
Dan Brown
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 11: American author Dan Brown attends the "Inferno" Paris Photocall, at Hotel Bristol on October 11, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Dan Brown, the creator of The Da Vinci Code, is engaged to his former mistress. In 2020, Brown’s ex-wife Blythe Newlon filed a lawsuit alleging that Brown, 61, engaged in four expensive affairs during their 21-year marriage, including with his horse trainer, Judith Pietersen. Now, Brown and Pietersen, 34, are set to be married. Brown’s most recent book, The Secret of Secrets, features an acknowledgment message to “my fiancée, Judith Pietersen.” Brown has sold more than 200 million copies of his thrillers, most of which revolve around Robert Langdon, a fictional Harvard professor of symbology. The Da Vinci Code became a 2006 blockbuster film starring Tom Hanks and directed by Ron Howard, with the pair collaborating on two more adaptations of Brown’s books in 2009 and 2016. Brown has said that Newlon inspired him to create the series, which has earned him a fortune of more than $100 million. “I probably wouldn’t have written The Da Vinci Code without her,” Brown in 2017 said of Newlon, who he once called “without a doubt the most astonishingly talented woman I have ever known.” The Secret of Secrets is already being developed into a Netflix TV series, with the book due out in September.

3
Scathing Poll Reveals What Americans Really Think of Trump’s Presidency
REVIEWS ARE IN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.19.25 9:43AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been flayed by the American people in a brutal poll portraying widespread frustration with his handling of key issues. The Washington Post-Ipsos questionnaire asked citizens their opinions on six major topics of the day, yielding overall disapproval by double-digit margins in all of them. At the bottom of the pile, with just 34 percent approval, were his far-reaching tariffs, which have stung consumers with increased prices on imported goods. With 64 percent disapproving, it was only four points worse than his handling of the Russia-Ukraine war. Just 38 percent approve, after he promised to end the conflict within a day of his inauguration. Some 40 percent of the 2,513 surveyed backed his management of the economy, 19 points down amid disapproval on inflation and relentless pressure by the administration on the Federal Reserve to cut rates. The White House’s strongest approval ratings came on immigration and crime, with a 44 percent approval rating in two areas Trump has claimed to prioritize.

4
NASA Raises Eyebrows With Picture of Astronauts’ ‘Space Sushi’
NO, THANKS🤮
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.19.25 1:00PM EDT 
Space Sushi
NASA/Jonny Kim

NASA has revealed what space sushi looks like with a picture of the dish aboard the International Space Station. The image of pale meats atop the beloved Japanese dish’s nori and asteroids of rice appears features famously non-perishable spam. Astronauts cooped up for months aboard the ISS also get to chow down on alarmingly orange “shrimp cocktail” as well as pizza using tortillas. The space agency’s Instagram post lifted the lid on how astronauts prepare food from “around the world,” incorporating non-perishable, space-efficient ingredients. “Almost all of our astronauts’ food currently has to blast off from Earth in jam-packed spacecraft, and it has to be shelf-stable and mess-free,” NASA wrote. “That doesn’t mean it has to be *boring*, though. Our orbiting crew chows down on meals from around the world, special space pizzas made with tortillas instead of pizza dough, and finger foods.” Describing the offering, NASA said the piles consisted of “shrimp cocktail on whole grain wheat crackers, while the other holds sushi made with seaweed, spam, tuna, and rice. The shrimp and crackers are held in place by condiments, while the sushi stays put thanks to surface tension from its moisture.”

5
Gary Busey Sentenced Over Horror Convention Sex Crime
MONSTER BASH
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.19.25 10:15AM EDT 
GettyImages-1169006075_ejcgbq
Walter McBride/Getty Images

Oscar nominee Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting to groping a fan at a 2022 horror convention in New Jersey. The 81-year-old actor appeared virtually before a Camden County judge, where he was formally sentenced on one count of criminal sexual contact. Busey pleaded guilty in August, acknowledging he touched a woman’s buttocks “over clothing during an 8-10 second photo op,” according to his manager. Several women had accused Busey of inappropriate touching at the Monster Mania Convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, just outside Philadelphia. Bodycam footage from responding officers showed them questioning Busey after receiving multiple complaints. Convention organizers later said on Facebook that they were cooperating with police and had removed a guest from the event after complaints were made. During sentencing, Busey’s attorney cited his client’s declining health, including early dementia and mobility issues, while requesting only a monetary penalty. Judge Gwendolyn Blue instead handed down a probationary sentence. Busey, an Oscar nominee, is best known for his lead role in The Buddy Holly Story and supporting turns in Lethal Weapon and Predator 2.

6
Hollywood A-Listers Announce Shock Split After Three-Year Relationship
END CREDITS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 09.19.25 9:35AM EDT 
GIFFONI VALLE PIANA, ITALY - JULY 25: Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci attend a photocall during the 55th Giffoni Film Festival 2025 on July 25, 2025 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)
Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have called it quits after nearly three years together, the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Elle France on Friday. “It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,” the statement read. Burton, 67, and Bellucci, 60, were first linked in Feb. 2023 when they were spotted kissing during a Valentine’s Day stroll in Santa Monica. The pair reportedly began dating in October that year but kept their romance mostly private. Bellucci eventually confirmed the relationship in June 2023, telling Elle France: “I’m glad I met the man… I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director.” That professional collaboration came in 2024 when Burton directed Bellucci in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, their first and only film together. The duo made their final public appearance on June 14 at the 71st Taormina Film Festival, where Burton was photographed planting a kiss on Bellucci’s cheek. Burton was with Helena Bonham Carter for 13 years from 2001 until their separation in Dec. 2014. The couple has two children together, Billy, 22, and Nell, 18.

7
Almost 1,000 Tourists Stranded Near Machu Picchu as Protests Rage
VACATION NIGHTMARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.19.25 11:25AM EDT 
A view of Machu Picchu in Cusco, Peru, on June 8, 2025.
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At least 900 tourists were left stranded near Machu Picchu after a protest caused the suspension of train service, local officials said. Access to the ancient UNESCO World Heritage site in Peru was blocked earlier this week after protesters used “rocks of various sizes” to disrupt the passenger service in the country’s mountainous Cusco region. Meanwhile, bus services from a neighboring district were also prevented from running due to the protests. Visitors to the historic Inca site became unwittingly embroiled in the dispute, in which protesters have demanded representation for their interests in the bidding process for a new bus operator. Tourism Minister Desilu Leon reported that 1,400 people had been evacuated on Monday, but another 900 had been forced to remain in Aguas Calientes, the nearest town to Machu Picchu. Every day, around 4,500 people visit the site, making it Peru’s most popular cultural destination. Over the weekend, cultural heritage campaign group New7Wonders said it sent a letter to the Peruvian government saying Machu Picchu’s credibility as one of the new Wonders of the World could be affected if the dispute escalated.

8
Miley Cyrus Releases Song to Make ‘Peace’ With Her Dad
NO MORE SECRETS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.19.25 11:28AM EDT 
61st Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus (R). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

Miley Cyrus released a new song, “Secrets,” to make amends with her estranged father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Miley, 32, shared a clip from the music video on Instagram Thursday, writing in the caption, “This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same.” To conclude the caption, she specified, “This song is for my dad.” She also expressed her gratitude for Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood, of Fleetwood Mac, for “bringing magic” to the song. Billy Ray, 64, was married to Miley’s mother, Tish, 58, from 1993 to 2022. In addition to Miley, they have two other daughters, Noah, 25, Brandi, 38, and two sons, Braison, 31, and Trace, 36. Miley explained on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast in June why she wrote the song. “I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family,” she said. In the song, she sings, “Oh, I wanna be the one / I wanna be the one.” And she continues, “Love is not a prison / I’m not a guard.” On Mother’s Day this year, Billy Ray wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to his ex-wife Trish, saying that she “was and is the very definition of a strong mother. Trust me, I’m the first to admit... being married to me was not easy.”

9
Arnold Schwarzenegger Jokes About Losing ‘Half His Money’ in Divorce
HASTA LA VISTA, WIFEY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.19.25 11:20AM EDT 
Arnold Schwarzenegger at the ceremony honoring Chris Wallace with a Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 18, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger at the ceremony honoring Chris Wallace with a Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 18, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger cracked jokes about ex-wife Maria Shriver “taking half of my money” during an appearance at journalist Chris Wallace’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Thursday. Addressing a crowd on Hollywood Boulevard, the 78-year-old said of Wallace, “The reason why I know he’s a fantastic journalist is because I know a lot about journalists. I’ve been interviewed, you can imagine, in my lifetime, by thousands and thousands of journalists.” He added, “Not only that, I was also married to a journalist. The only difference between Chris and Maria is that Chris has never taken half of my money.” Schwarzenegger married Shriver in 1986 and divorced in 2021, after separating a decade earlier following the revelation that he had fathered a child with the couple’s housekeeper. The couple shares four children and reportedly remain close, with the ex-governor claiming in 2023 they are “really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids.” Shriver agreed, telling People last year that she’s “really happy with my life and my work with my children. Arnold and I are in a good place. We laugh a lot about our kids, our grandkids, ourselves, and we are proud of the fact that we are still in conversation. For almost 50 years!”

10
Trump Melts Down as MAGA Target Beats Bid to Punish Her
JUST PLAIN RACIST
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Updated 09.19.25 10:46AM EDT 
Published 09.19.25 10:43AM EDT 
Donald Trump and Ilhan Omar
Getty Images

President Trump has lashed out at Rep. Ilhan Omar after House Republicans failed to get her censured for a Charlie Kirk reaction. Trump headed onto Truth Social to provide some racist dog-whistles. In one post—alongside a graphic naming alleged Medicaid-fraud defendants in Minnesota—the president asked, “Does Ilhan Omar know these people? Are they from her wonderfully managed Home Country of Somalia?” In a second, posted an hour later, he went further, ranting that Omar’s “Country of Somalia is plagued” by corruption and violence, adding, “Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our country.” The MAGA-driven censure resolution criticized Somalian-American politician Omar for reposting an X video in which Kirk was described as a “reprehensible human being” who was “spewing racist dog whistles” in his “last, dying words.” House Republicans failed by one vote to censure Omar over the social media repost she made about Charlie Kirk’s death. A separate GOP push to strip Omar of committees is still pending.

