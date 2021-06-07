Mo Brooks Finally Served With Lawsuit Accusing Him of Inciting Capitol Riot
GAME’S UP
After three months of trying, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has finally been served with the lawsuit that accuses him of helping to incite the Jan 6. Capitol insurrection. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been attempting to serve the MAGA congressman with the papers since March, but he proved impossible to track down—even after Swalwell brought in the help of private investigators. Then, on Sunday, Brooks confirmed the lawsuit had been served, though he didn’t sound happy about it. Brooks wrote: “Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell’s team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!” Philip Andonian, an attorney for Swalwell, disputed Brooks’ story, saying: “No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks' house. That allegation is completely untrue... The important thing is the complaint has been served and Mo Brooks can now be held accountable for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.”