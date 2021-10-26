Mo Brooks: I Didn’t Plan Jan. 6 Rally, but Maybe My Staff Did
THANKS BOSS
It’s always good when your boss has your back. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has washed his hands of any involvement in the planning of the rally that immediately preceded the Capitol riot—but said his staff might have been involved. Brooks was named in Sunday night’s explosive Rolling Stone report that claimed two unnamed organizers of fateful Jan. 6 rally are cooperating with congressional investigators and have reportedly accused multiple members of Congress of being closely involved in the event’s planning. Asked about the report, Brooks said he had no involvement in the rally until Jan. 5, when he claims the White House first asked him to speak. He went on to say that he doesn’t know if his staff were involved in the planning, and added: “Quite frankly, I’d be proud of them if they did help organize a First Amendment rally to protest voter fraud and election theft.” Brooks went on to speak at the Jan. 6 rally while wearing body armor.