Rep. Mo Brooks Says Jan. 6 Phone Records Would Only Reveal ‘Amusing’ Gifs and Emojis
MAGA MEMELORD
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has claimed that, if House investigators looking into the Jan. 6 riots seize his phone records to determine his role in the insurrection, all they’ll find are “amusing” gifs and emojis. Earlier this week, the House Select Committee investigating the riot asked a group of telecom companies to preserve the phone records of Donald Trump and a group of GOP lawmakers who played some role in the events of Jan. 6. That would likely include Brooks, who infamously told the crowd that would go on to storm the Capitol that they should start “taking down names and kicking ass.” Speaking to AL.com, Brooks said any move from the committee to seize his phone records would be “illegal and horrible,” and ultimately would not implicate him in the insurrection. “My kids’ emojis & GIFs, in particular, might be amusing to some. But those things are private, on private phones & computers, on private servers, etc., and should, in a non-KGB/Gestapo country, remain private,” he said.