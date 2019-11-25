CHEAT SHEET
British Truck Driver Admits to Illegal Immigration Plot After 39 Deaths
The Northern Irish truck driver accused of causing the deaths of 39 migrants trapped inside his vehicle has admitted plotting to assist illegal immigration, BBC News reports. Mo Robinson pleaded guilty Monday morning to conspiring with others to assist illegal immigration between May of last year to the end of October this year. The 25-year-old, from Craigavon in Northern Ireland, is accused of being part of a larger plot to bring people into into Britain illegally. Thirty-nine Vietnamese people, including teenagers, were discovered in the back of a refrigerated truck being driven by Robinson on Oct. 23. He’s facing 39 charges of manslaughter but he wasn’t asked to plead on those charges during Monday’s session.