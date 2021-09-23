Moab Police Will Review Their Response to 911 Call About Gabby Petito
NO STONE LEFT UNTURNED
Moab police have begun a probe into how their officers handled a 911 call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie two weeks before Petito vanished. After a bystander called 911 to report seeing Laundrie slapping Petito, Moab officers spoke to the pair but ultimately deemed that Petito was the aggressor and dismissed it as a mental health incident. Cops separated the couple and helped Laundrie get a hotel room so the two could “reset their mental states.”
Moab police said it’s “unaware of any breach of Police Department policy,” but will nevertheless “conduct a formal investigation” and “take any next steps that may be appropriate.” All information from the call will be made public and officers will cooperate with all lines of questioning, the department said. Petito’s remains were found at a Wyoming camp ground last week; her death has been ruled a homicide.