Mob Beats Bouncer to Death Outside Swanky Hollywood Nightclub

Read it at Deadline
A mob of clubgoers beat a bouncer to death outside a swanky Hollywood watering hole early Sunday morning, authorities said. Their motive remains unknown, a detective for the Los Angeles Police Department told Deadline, and the incident remains under investigation. The entire situation began just after 2 a.m. outside Dragonfly, a popular nightlife destination on Santa Monica Boulevard. The security worker was identified only as a male in his 30s, police said, adding that no arrests have yet been made.