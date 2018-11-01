Mob Boss James ‘Whitey’ Bulger Beaten to Death With ‘Lock-in-a-Sock’

The inmates who brutally murdered mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger moved out of the view of surveillance cameras before pummeling him to death using a padlock stuffed inside a sock until he was “unrecognizable,” law-enforcement officials have revealed. However, cameras caught at least two inmates rolling Bulger, 89, who was in a wheelchair, into the corner where he was beaten to death. Bulger’s eyes were dislodged from his head although it’s not known if his attackers gouged them out or if they were knocked out of his skull by the beating. “They apparently tuned him up to the point where he was unrecognizable,” said one anonymous law-enforcement official said to be familiar with the details. One suspect, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, is a Mafia hitman said to hate informers like Bulger. An investigation is underway into how the murder was allowed to happen.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10