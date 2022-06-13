Mob of Ignorant Men Try to Ruin Drag Queen Story Hour

A group of men—one of whom was wearing Proud Boys paraphernalia— crashed a drag queen story hour event at a California library, shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office reports. The Saturday afternoon disturbance occurred as children and parents were gathered at the San Lorenzo Library to hear Panda Dulce read stories. “The men were described as extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that a hate-crime investigation is underway. One of the men was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with an assault rifle and the words “Kill Your Local Pedophile.” Panda Dulce finished the story hour after police were called and then wrote on Instagram: “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down.”
