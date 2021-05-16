Mob Tries to Break Into Bucknell University LGBTQ Housing
APPALLING
A horde of Bucknell University students tried to break into housing for the school’s LGBTQ community and “harassed and intimidated the residents,” campus officials said. According to The Daily Item, Tyler Luong, the adviser for Fran’s House, said students called him into a bathroom on Thursday night, and he found one of them “holding down the window, while a bunch of silhouettes stood menacingly on the other side.” Luong said the 20 or so male would-be intruders slammed on windows and doors and urinated on the porch. “What would I do if they had managed to get into our home?” he wrote in a letter to the campus. He said it took too long for campus officers to respond, and when they did arrive “they laughed at the situation.” The university said it has launched two investigations into the incident.