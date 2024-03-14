How To Dress Like a ‘Mob Wife’, According to ‘The Sopranos’ Alum Drea de Matteo

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Apparently, TikTok’s new aesthetic obsession is inspired by the women of the mafia. The viral ‘mob wife’ aesthetic has been trending on TikTok since the start of 2024, and similar to the ‘quiet luxury’ obsession that arguably stemmed from the Gen Z-approved social media platform, this trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Inspired by the wives in classic mafia movies and TV shows like The Sopranos, Goodfellas, and The Godfather, the mob wife vibe is big, bold, glamourous, and, in short, the polar opposite of the controversial clean girl aesthetic that took over all our feeds in 2023.

We got the chance to chat about the mob wife aesthetic with Sopranos star Drea de Matteo (and unofficial face of the trend), who recently launched her own streetwear brand ULTRAFREE, on how to get the look, and all while on a non-mob-wife budget.

“Adriana (de Matteo’s character) wasn’t technically a mob wife, but she was a mob fiancé; the aesthetic was savage, independent, [and] standing out from the rest—like a tiger or cheetah—you want big animal print,” explains de Matteo. “I feel like this aesthetic is like a big ‘fuck you’ to the status quo and saying, ‘I am here, notice me… and I’m not gonna play by the rules.’”

de Matteo goes on to explain that there are two versions of the mob wife aesthetic on The Sopranos: There’s the Carmela Soprano type, which is a mob wife who is always looking to assimilate. “They want to fit in with the status quo; she was more with the Chanel knockoffs and stuff that’s a little more conservative-looking. Then you have Adriana La Cerva—a little savage in the wild. The Adriana version of mob wife is ultimately rock and roll.”

See below for Drea’s tips on how to get the mob wife aesthetic on a budget.

Animal Prints Are a Must

“You’ve gotta go tiger print. It’s either got to be tiger, zebra, or leopard,” she says.

Norma Kamali Split Legging The ultimate mob wife upgrade to your basic black leggings. Buy At Revolve $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nails, Nails, Nails!

“You’ve gotta have the big nails. If you want to assimilate, you go French manicure. If you want to stand out, you go red. Go big or go home.”

Glametic Ma Damn Press-On Nails (French Manicure) A low-commitment way to get the look. Buy At Ulta $ 15

A (Faux) Fur Coat Is a Staple

“You need a fur coat, whether it’s fake fur or vintage.”

Blank NYC Faux Fur Coat Mob wife vibes (sans the animal cruelty) under $100. Buy At Revolve $ 98

Invest in a Cat Suit

“You can go to any lingerie shop and buy catsuits. I was wearing lingerie and catsuits from Trashy Lingerie in LA for half of my outfits on The Sopranos.”

LPA Catsuit It’s a more versatile wardrobe staple than you may think. Buy At Revolve $ 178 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Get a Push-Up Bra

“You need a leopard, hot pink, or red push-up bra.”

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Push-Up Bra The lace detail gives this wearable push-up bra an extra mob wife feel. Buy At SKIMS $ 60

When It Comes to Shoes, the Higher, the Better

“Some high boots and some stilettos with a platform, but they need to have the skinny heel.”