The Sopranos Sessions Book Explores The History and Legacy of The Sopranos
It's been 20 years since Tony Soprano first appeared on our TV screens, and it's a good time to revisit the history and legacy of the show that brought gabagool into our lexicon. The Sopranos Sessions is an all-encompassing encyclopedia that explores the shows portrayal of Italian-Americans, the deep connections it forged with the future of cinema and television, and what it takes to be a true cultural phenomenon. On sale for $27, Alan Sepinwall and Matt Zoller Seitz take their own New Jersey knowhow to bring recaps, conversations, and essays that cover every single episode of this powerhouse of pop culture.
