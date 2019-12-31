Alabama Police Chief Apologizes for Cops’ Photo Mocking Homeless

Read it at AL.com
The Mobile, Alabama, police chief is apologizing for a viral photo of two officers holding up a “homeless quilt” apparently made of signs confiscated from panhandlers. “Wanna wish everybody in the 4th precinct a Merry Christmas, especially our captain,” the post read. “Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt. Sincerely Panhandler patrol.” Police Chief Lawrence Battiste called it an “insensitive gesture,” according to AL.com. “Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state,” he said.