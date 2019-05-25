Moby Apologizes for Including Natalie Portman in Memoir, Doesn't Respond to ‘Dating’ Pushback

Moby has issued an apology to Natalie Portman—but not for saying the two dated when she was a teenager. The singer posted an apology on his Instagram Saturday, writing that he is sorry for including Portman, and others, in his latest memoir Then It Fell Apart without asking permission or warning them. “It was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” Moby wrote. “I have a lot of admiration for Natalie...” Without recanting his claim in the book that they dated while she was in college, he wrote that “I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.” Moby, now 53, is actually 16 years older than Portman, who is 37.

Portman has denied that she ever dated Moby, and told Harper's Bazaar her “recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18.” She has said that neither Moby nor his publisher reached out to her ahead of the memoir's publication to fact check the statements.