ModCloth is Having a 30% Off Flash Sale on Their Quirky Dresses and Accessories
CUTE AND QUIRKY
ModCloth has a knack for adding just the right amount of quirk to a garment that brings an element of surprise to an otherwise simple dress, top, or shoe. With 30% off, you have a selection of over 400 styles to choose from. With dresses, there are maxi dresses, A-line dresses, and even wedding dresses, and most of them go up to a size 28. Some standouts for me include the Pleasant Temperament Cotton A-Line Dress, with its unique vegetable-forward pattern for $55 and the One More Thing Jumper for $48 that’s made to be worn over a T-shirt. I’d also keep a keen eye on the swimsuits, as the retro-inspired styles are all over this flash sale. The Sara High-Waisted Bikini Bottom is just $27 and has a bold floral design that will turn heads. Or you could try a trendy one-piece, like the $55 Stacey One-Piece Swimsuit in a rainbow stripe that will brighten up any summer day. Whatever you choose from this one-day sale from ModCloth will surely make you smile every time you wear it.
