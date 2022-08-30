Rising Star of Palme d’Or Winner ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Dies at 32 From ‘Sudden Illness’
TOO SOON
South African model and actress Charlbi Dean was confirmed dead Tuesday after suffering an unexpected sudden illness, reported Deadline. Dean passed in a New York City hospital, according to TMZ. Dean was on the rise to major fame for her upcoming role in the highly anticipated, Palme d’Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness, alongside Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, expected to hit American theaters Oct. 7. Dean was also known for her recurring role as the assassin Syonide in the TV-adapted DC comic series Black Lightning. Dean began her modeling career at the young age of six, and made her screen debut in 2010 in Spud, starring John Cleese. She also made major strides in her modeling career, appearing on the South African covers of GQ and Elle magazines in 2008 and 2010.