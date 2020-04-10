CHEAT SHEET
    Model and Rapper Chynna Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

    FATAL RELAPSE

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Noflexzone/Wikimedia Commons

    Model-turned-rapper Chynna was killed by an accidental drug overdose, Philadelphia authorities told People. The 25-year-old, who was found dead Wednesday in her Philly home, had been open in the past about her struggle with addiction. “It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get onstage and do my job. I didn’t like that. That was taking it too far, because it stops being fun and starts being because you have to, and that’s when you need to chill,” she said in a 2018 interview with Pitchfork. Chynna, who launched her hip-hop career with A$AP Mob, said in that interview that she had gone through rehab.

