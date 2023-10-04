Model Dressed as Huge Furball Derails Fashion Show

A model wearing a giant furball outfit for a show during Paris Fashion Week stole the spotlight—but only because she got lost on the runway, crashed into spectators, and then fell over. Mi’jon Woods told CNN that although the outfit had eyeholes, she could only make out “shadows” when she took to the runway at Christian Cowan’s ready-to-wear spring 2024 show. The giant contraption was so heavy, she said, that it took seven people to help her stand up in it, and she was wearing a harness. A viral video of the bizarre fashion moment shows Woods’ legs sticking out of the giant furball as she clearly had no idea where she was walking, first bumping into singer Sam Smith and then crashing into audience members in the front row. Cowan, the designer, quipped on Instagram that the model “came in to Paris Fashion Week like a wrecking ball.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10