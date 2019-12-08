CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Model Inmate’ Escapes Illinois Jail in Civilian Clothing While Delivering Meals

    MANHUNT

    Emma Tucker

    Thomas Samson/Getty

    A prisoner who earned privileges by becoming a “jail trustee” escaped from Grundy County Jail in Morris, Illinois, this weekend, according to a statement from the Grundy County sheriff’s office. Andrew J. Viles, 34, was helping deliver meals and walked out of the jail in “civilian clothing” around 4:30 p.m., according to the statement. The sheriff’s office called him a “model inmate.” Viles was jailed on June 1 on a burglary conviction and violating parole for a previous burglary charge. The sheriff’s office described him as white, roughly 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. They asked anyone with information on Viles’ escape to call their office at (815) 942-0336.

