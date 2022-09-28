Romance Novel Model Pleads Guilty to Dragging Capitol Police Down Stairs on Jan. 6
BRUTAL
A Michigan bodybuilder pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, where he allegedly grabbed an officer by the neck of his vest and dragged him down a flight of exterior stairs, leading him into a crowd that would batter him with batons, according to a Justice Department indictment. Logan James Barnhart, 41, who also doubled professionally as a model for romance novels, was part of the mob that invaded the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace, where he pushed against a line of officers, bashing them with the base of a flagpole, and propelling other rioters into their riot shields. Barnhart is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9 and faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison and possible financial penalties.