Model Meadow Walker Says She Had an Abortion Thanks to Roe
‘HEARTBREAKING’
Read it at People
Meadow Walker, a model and the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, took to Instagram Friday to lament the loss of constitutional abortion rights, revealing that she had an abortion in 2020, People reports. Walker said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade is “heartbreaking,” calling it “a huge setback in history.” She said she made the difficult and deeply personal choice to get an abortion near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she was lucky enough to have a great and supportive doctor. “In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all. Banning abortion doesn’t prevent abortions, it prevents safe abortions,” Walker said in her post.