Model Threatening to Release New Nude Harry Pictures Tells of ‘Smooch’
‘CAREFREE AND FUN’
An adult model who partied with a naked Prince Harry in Las Vegas has said she had “a nice little smooch” with the prince on his notorious night out in 2012, photographs of which went around the world. Carrie Royale, who has threatened to release more pictures of Prince Harry because she was annoyed not to be mentioned in his memoir, told the Daily Mail: “I was there during the naked billiards and was coming into a party that saw Harry lose the game, and having that moment in a big suite and going in to finding him in his bedroom suite. I had some liquid courage from alcohol and he did as well, and I just had a nice little smooch with him.” She said Harry was “carefree and fun, and willing to stretch his wings,” adding, “I think a lot of his character now is just Meghan as the woman behind it, pulling the strings. He’s a puppet for her. She has a great deal of influence over him, for sure.”