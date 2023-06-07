Modelo Eclipses Bud Light as America’s Most Popular Beer
BEER WARS
Modelo Especial has reportedly claimed the title of America’s most popular beer, unseating Bud Light amid a right-wing boycott spurred by its collaboration with a transgender influencer earlier this year. In the four-week period ending on May 28, Modelo raked in $333 million in sales, while Bud Light brought in just $297 million, according to data provided to Newsweek by Modelo’s U.S. distributor, Constellation Brands. Bud Light’s revenue has slumped amid a wave of conservative backlash—and a subsequent boycott—after the brand sent a promotional can of the brew to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer. But the contest isn’t over just yet—Newsweek reports that Bud Light is still America’s best-selling brand this year so far, controlling 9.1% percent of the nation’s beer market.