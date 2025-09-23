Nation Has New Top-Selling Beer Because of Trump’s ICE Crackdown

Cheat Sheet
Cruise Passenger Sent Chilling Text Before Going Missing
LOST IN PARADISE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.23.25 6:35AM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 6:26AM EDT 
Cozumel, Mexico, Cruise Port Pier, arriving Carnival Horizon cruise ship.
Cozumel, Mexico, Cruise Port Pier, arriving Carnival Horizon cruise ship. Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An American tourist who vanished during a Caribbean cruise left staff a chilling message telling them not to come looking for her before she disappeared. Jessica Collins, 47, disembarked from a Carnival Horizon cruise ship after it stopped in Bonaire on Sept. 17, taking all her belongings with her and leaving cabin members a cash tip and a note informing them of her departure. She has not been seen or heard from since, local police have confirmed. “She debarked with all her belongings in her backpack and left a cash gratuity for the stateroom attendant with a thank-you note,” a Carnival Cruise spokesperson said in a statement. “The guest subsequently texted a member of our care team who had been trying to reach her, saying she was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again.” The spokesperson added that while they are cooperating with local authorities to help locate Collins, “this guest appears to have taken deliberate action to be alone and on her own.” Despite her message, local authorities have launched a search effort for Collins, who was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the ship wearing a gray backpack, a button-down shirt, and shorts before vanishing. The search continues.

Shock as Former NFL Star Dies at 45
COMMUNITY HERO
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.23.25 11:02AM EDT 
Image of Rudi Johnson on the football field.
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Running back Rudi Johnson #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the field after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2003 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bengals defeated the Steelers 24-20. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) George Gojkovich/George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45. Johnson was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals, in the 2001 NFL Draft. His first two years at the club were lackluster but he hit his stride in his third year, rushing over 4,000 yards. The star’s career ended in 2008 with the Detroit Lions. A family member told TMZ Sports that he passed away last week. His cause of death has not been shared. However, the people closest to him have confirmed that he was struggling with mental health issues and neurological damage as a possible effect of CTE. After Johnson’s football career he launched a foundation that helped families and children through community programs. The family source told TMZ, in his later days, Johnson was focused on helping people on and off the field.

Nation Has New Top-Selling Beer Because of Trump’s ICE Crackdown

BOTTLED IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.23.25 12:57PM EDT 
Kristi Noem
Noem's love for dolling up for the cameras on ICE raids has earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie.” Homeland Security/Handout/Getty Images

Michelob Ultra has become the most popular beer in the U.S. in a shift apparently caused by ICE. The Anheuser-Busch brand, first introduced in 2002 as a low-carb version of Michelob, outsold Modelo for the last 12 months, according to industry data company Circana. One of the reasons for the change appears to be declining sales of Modelo in its core Hispanic-Americans market, something which its parent company’s CEO had blamed on President Donald Trump’s hardline deportation push. Bill Newlands, CEO of brewing conglomerate Constellation Brands, previously told CNN Business that fear of being scooped up in large-scale ICE raids was he claimed the move was stopping people from going to restaurants and bars. Circana reported that Corona, Anheuser-Busch’s Mexican lager brand, was also struggling. Modelo had been crowned the best-selling beer in 2023 after a MAGA boycott of Bud Light for using transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for advertising cost Bud Light years of market dominance. Michelob has also invested heavily into advertising for the soccer World Cup in the U.S. next year, with ads featuring Lionel Messi, the world’s most successful soccer player.

MTV Axes Hit Reality TV Show After 12 Years On Air
BIGGER FISH TO FRY
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.23.25 12:31PM EDT 
MTV's 'Catfish' show hosts Nev Schulman (left) and Kamie Crawford (right).
@mtvcatfish/Instagram

Catfish: The TV Show, the reality television series premised around dishonest dating, has been canceled according to Variety. The show ran for nine seasons, premiering its first episode more than a decade ago in 2012. Variety reports that MTV will allow the producers to shop the series elsewhere, and will continue to air past Catfish episodes. The show, hosted originally by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, followed couples who had met online, unveiling the truth behind their internet personas. Catfish is based on Schulman’s eponymous 2010 documentary; the term “catfish” refers to an individuals who uses a false identity to deceive other online users. After Max Joseph left the show in 2018, he was replaced by Kamie Crawford in 2020 until she departed in 2024. While Schulman did not announce the show’s cancellation, he alluded to a career pivot in an Instagram post that read, “On my way to help you buy/sell your dream home.” The 40-year-old host stated he was now in his “real estate era,” and had recently become a licensed agent. Fans expressed their disappointment under the post. “So no more Catfish? Damn 🥲 but best of luck on your new journey!" wrote one user.

Mark Hamill Reveals Long-Kept ‘Star Wars’ Secret
DIRECTOR’S CUT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.23.25 12:26PM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 12:25PM EDT 
Image of Mark Hamill speaking.
Vivien Killilea/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has spilled about a scene that was cut from the film. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that the cut line was between his character and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). “It’s just me and Han Solo. He says, when he gets toward the Death Star, ‘OK, that’s enough for me. We’re turning around. I’ve held up my side of the bargain’,” he recalls. To which Luke Skywalker replies, “‘But we can’t turn back. Fear is their greatest defense. I doubt if the actual security there is any greater than it was on Aquilea or Sullust. And what there is most likely directed toward a large-scale assault.’” Hamill said the dialogue left him thinking, “Who talks like this?” He explained that the line made it nearly impossible for him to portray it as an original thought. The actor shared that George Lucas did not welcome commentary on the script from his actors. “[He’s] not an actor’s director,” said Hamill, later explaining he was left to perform the line in the most authentic way he could. The scene was later cut from the final edit. “Thank God it was cut,” the actor said.

Star Appears to Sign Up for Disney+ Just So He Can Cancel It
CANCEL CULTURE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.23.25 12:52PM EDT 
Noah Centineo at A24's "Warfare" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Directors Guild of America on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images)
Noah Centineo at A24's "Warfare" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Directors Guild of America on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images) Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Actor Noah Centineo is being accused of buying a yearlong subscription to Disney+ just so that he could cancel it in solidarity with Jimmy Kimmel. In an Instagram story posted on Friday, Centineo shared a screenshot of a message he received from Disney informing him that his subscription had been cancelled. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the message underneath stated he could still use the service until Sept. 18, 2026, meaning the actor either had a rolling subscription that renewed each year on Sept. 19 or had purchased a 12-month plan only to cancel it immediately. “Save money today” the star wrote in a caption accompanying the post, which has since been deleted. The Disney+ boycott was sparked after ABC announced it was cancelling Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, following remarks made by the host about the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Following a widespread backlash that saw droves of people cancel their Disney+ accounts in protest, the network eventually reversed its decision on Monday. Kimmel is set to return to screens on Tuesday.

Art Sleuths Solve Centuries-Old Mystery Behind Rembrandt’s ‘Night Watch’ Dog
CURIOUS TALE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.23.25 12:39PM EDT 
A photo shows the dog in Rembrandt's "The Night Watch" during a presentation by the Rijksmuseum to present their discovery concerning the animal in the painting, in Amsterdam, on September 23, 2025. Recent research has shown that Rembrandt based the dog in "The Night Watch" on a drawing by Adriaen van de Venne from 1619, which has been in the Rijksmuseum collection for over a hundred years. (Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by RAMON VAN FLYMEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
A photo shows the dog in Rembrandt's "The Night Watch" during a presentation by the Rijksmuseum to present their discovery concerning the animal in the painting, in Amsterdam, on September 23, 2025. Recent research has shown that Rembrandt based the dog in "The Night Watch" on a drawing by Adriaen van de Venne from 1619, which has been in the Rijksmuseum collection for over a hundred years. (Photo by Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by RAMON VAN FLYMEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) RAMON VAN FLYMEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The barking dog featured in the bottom-right-hand corner of Rembrandt’s legendary painting The Night Watch was likely copied directly from a similar work by a lesser-known artist, art historians now believe. Anne Lenders, a curator at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum, where the painting is housed, made the announcement on Tuesday after spotting the near-identical animal in a sketch drawn by painter Adriaen van de Venne in 1619, decades before Rembrandt’s famous work. “Immediately when I saw this dog, I thought of ‘The Night Watch‚” Lenders said. “The resemblance is so strong that at the very first moment I thought he (Rembrandt) must have used this…The head turns in exactly the same angle with the mouth slightly opened. Both dogs have long hair and ears that hang vertically.” Taco Dibbits, the Rijksmuseum’s general director, explained that the practise was not considered plagiarism in the 17th century but was a respected method of learning and competition. (Van de Venne’s sketch was also copied by another artist of the time in an engraving made for a book cover.) “We always think of Rembrandt as a genius who created things out of nothing,” Dibbits said. “But he borrowed inspiration and then changed it around.”

West Point Accused of Censoring Professors in Class
ZIP IT
Janna Brancolini
Updated 09.23.25 10:42AM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 9:16AM EDT 
Donald Trump arrives to deliver the commencement address at the 2025 graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 24, 2025, in West Point, New York.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Civilian professors at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are no longer allowed to express opinions in the classroom and must seek prior approval for their writing and publishing, according to a new lawsuit filed against the school. Tim Bakken, who has taught in the academy’s Department of Law and Philosophy for 25 years, brought the suit accusing the academy of violating the First Amendment after its leadership began scrutinizing faculty speech in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump. In February, West Point issued a policy prohibiting faculty from using the school’s “affiliation or branding” in connection with any public comments or writings without the academy’s approval. In the months that followed, academy leadership withdrew books from the library, removed words and phrases from syllabi, eliminated courses and majors, threatened or punished faculty members who didn’t receive prior speaking approval from the school, and instructed professors not to express their opinions in the classroom, the suit says. According to Bakken, who has a contract with a publisher for a book that is critical of some aspects of West Point, the policy was intended “to control, chill and suppress faculty speech.” The military academy did not immediately return a request for comment.

China Uses AI to Turn Gay Couple Straight in Hollywood Movie
GAY ABANDON
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.23.25 12:09PM EDT 
The scene in the movie “Together” which was changed in China.
The scene in the movie “Together” which was changed in China. X

Chinese state censors appear to have used AI to change a male character into a woman so as to avoid showing a homosexual relationship on screen. The alterations were made to the version of Michael Shanks’ new horror movie Together, starring on-and-off-screen couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, airing in China. Other reports suggest changes were also made in order to remove any sexually explicit material contained in the original cut. Homosexuality is not technically criminalized in China, but same-sex relationships remain unrecognized by the state and are subject to social taboo. Viewers have posted a number of comments on IMDb expressing concern not only over state censorship of the film, but also what this sort of use of artificial intelligence may mean for cinema going forward. “The evolution to using AI to directly swap faces is truly terrifying,” one person wrote. “In the future, we won’t even know we’re watching the original film.” It’s not the first time China has censored a movie in this way either, having also removed references to queer icon Freddie Mercury’s homosexuality in the 2018 biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Cruise Passenger Trapped in See-Through Slide Over Ocean
‘SHE’S LITERALLY STUCK’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.23.25 12:48PM EDT 
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss's Ocean Loops
Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty I

A cruise passenger got trapped in a transparent slide suspended 159 feet over the sea in horror scenes. People reports the incident occurred on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss, during an Alaska-bound voyage off the coast of Canada. In footage that went wildly viral, and uploaded on Sept. 19, an unidentified woman can be seen motionless in the Ocean Loops ride. The cruise line operator states that passengers must weigh between 120 and 300 pounds and be at least 40 inches tall to ride the attraction. It is unclear whether these criteria were met. Meanwhile, an animation of the slide depicts a section where riders go uphill. During the video, which has amassed 6.8 million views and more than 238,000 likes, a person can be heard saying in the background, “Oh my God, she’s literally stuck.” The Daily Beast has contacted Norwegian Cruise Lines for comment on the incident.

