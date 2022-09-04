‘Moderate’ GOP Senate Candidate Tiffany Smiley Won’t Say Biden Was ‘Legitimately’ Elected
PARTY LINE
GOP Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley tried to position herself as a moderate during her State of the Union interview Sunday—up until she was asked whether President Joe Biden was fairly elected. “Was he fairly elected, legitimately elected?” anchor Dana Bash asked Smiley, who’s running to unseat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA). “Yes, Joe Biden is our president,” Smiley sidestepped before launching into a monologue about her campaign. That didn’t sit well with Bash: “You didn’t say that he was legitimately elected. I just want to give you one more chance to say that.” Smiley, however, continued to stick to the GOP’s code of ambiguity whenever the question arises. “Yes, I think I made it clear,” she laughed. “He is our president, and again, I am focused on the voters of Washington state.”