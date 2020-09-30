Chris Wallace ‘Soul-Searching’ After ‘Off-the-Tracks’ Debate
‘MISSED OPPORTUNITY’
Chris Wallace, the Fox News host and moderator of Tuesday night’s presidential debate disaster, conceded that the showdown was “a terrible missed opportunity.” “I’m just sad with the way last night turned out,” the Fox News Sunday anchor told The New York Times. Wallace lost control of the debate just minutes in, with President Trump repeatedly talking over former Vice President Joe Biden and disregarding the rules to which both sides had agreed. “I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did,” Wallace said. “I’ve read some of the reviews, I know people think, well, gee, I didn’t jump in soon enough. I guess I didn’t realize—and there was no way you could, hindsight being 20/20—that this was going to be the president’s strategy, not just for the beginning of the debate but the entire debate.” He added that he’s doing some “soul-searching” now. “I’m just disappointed with the results. For me, but much more importantly, I’m disappointed for the country, because it could have been a much more useful evening than it turned out to be,” he said.